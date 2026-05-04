Corpus Christi council to vote Tuesday on $2 million plan to demolish historic 1914 Nueces County Courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a $2 million funding agreement through the city's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3 to demolish the 1914 Nueces County Courthouse.

The Corpus Christi City Council will consider the 13th amendment to the TIRZ #3 Project & Financing Plan at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The amendment would allocate $2 million to demolish the historic 1914 Nueces County Courthouse in downtown Corpus Christi.

If approved, the funding would be distributed to Nueces County in two equal installments of $1 million each, due by the end of fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

What is TIRZ #3?

The City of Corpus Christi created Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3 in 2008 to fund improvements in the downtown area. The zone captures increased property tax revenue from development and directs those funds toward public improvements and development projects. Nueces County is a participating member of the zone, contributing tax revenue to support downtown revitalization efforts.

A prominent downtown location

The 1914 Courthouse sits in a highly visible area of downtown Corpus Christi, easily seen from the Hilliard Center, Whataburger Field, the Port of Corpus Christi, and the Art Museum of South Texas.

City officials describe the aging building as "blight" that affects safety and hinders future development in the prime downtown location.

Negotiated terms and conditions

The proposed funding agreement came after extensive negotiations between Nueces County and the TIRZ #3 Board. The two-payment structure would replace an originally proposed plan of three annual payments of approximately $667,000 each.

Under the agreement, the courthouse must be demolished by December 31, 2028. If the county misses that deadline, it must repay the full $2 million, minus any money already spent on preparation work such as engineering studies or asbestos remediation.

Nueces County would also agree to remain in TIRZ #3 at 100% participation until its current contract expires in December 2028. After that, the county would continue participating for 10 years at reduced levels, starting at 75% and decreasing by 5% annually until reaching 50%.

Legal framework

The demolition project is supported under Texas Tax Code Chapter 311.002(A), which allows TIRZ funds to be used for "the actual costs of the demolition of public or private buildings," making the courthouse demolition an eligible use of tax increment financing funds.

The council is being asked to approve the ordinance as an emergency measure, which would put the funding mechanism in place for Nueces County to proceed with demolition planning.

City officials say the removal of the 1914 Courthouse is expected to eliminate safety concerns, remove visual blight, and create opportunities for new development in one of downtown Corpus Christi's most prominent locations.

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