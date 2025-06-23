Hilliard Law selected for exclusive naming rights negotiations for American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oak View Group has selected Hilliard Law to enter into exclusive negotiations for naming rights to the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.

The venue management company, which was hired by the City of Corpus Christi to manage the American Bank Center, announced they are moving to the next phase of the naming rights process.

"Oak View Group is moving to the next phase of the naming rights process and has selected Hilliard Law to enter into exclusive negotiations to formalize an agreement for the American Bank Center. Following a comprehensive and strategic search process that included several factors, this marks a significant step forward in establishing a long-term partnership that will enhance the visibility and future of the venue and the region," Oak View Group said.

The company plans to provide additional updates at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

