Hilliard Center to host first-ever drone sky show over downtown waterfront Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi will make history Monday evening as hundreds of illuminated drones perform a choreographed aerial show over the downtown waterfront, marking the city's first drone sky performance.

The free community celebration, presented by Hilliard Law, will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. outside Hilliard Center and along the surrounding waterfront. The event will also feature the official lighting of Hilliard Center's marquee and a festive outdoor block party atmosphere for families and visitors of all ages.

Hilliard Center

The evening will begin with brief remarks from City of Corpus Christi leadership, a Texas State Representative, Oak View Group leadership and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Law. The highly anticipated drone show will follow, where synchronized drones will illuminate the night sky in a dynamic, choreographed performance.

The aerial production is being executed by a nationally recognized drone entertainment company known for producing large-scale visual shows for major brands and entertainment platforms, bringing a level of spectacle rarely seen in South Texas.

The official marquee lighting of Hilliard Center will serve as a symbolic highlight of the evening, marking a new chapter for the downtown waterfront and one of the region's premier gathering places.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the block party atmosphere, capture photos and videos, and secure viewing spots for the drone show. The outdoor event is free and open to the public with free parking available.

The event will take place at Hilliard Center Waterfront Area, located at 1901 N Shoreline Blvd with access off Resaca Street. More details are available at wherethecoastcomesalive.com.

