Harbor Bridge span lowering postponed again due to weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The lowering of the old Harbor Bridge's center span has been delayed once more.

An official told KRIS 6 News on Tuesday that the middle span will not be lowered today due to unfavorable weather conditions. Workers require a full 10 hours of daylight to safely complete the operation, and current weather will not provide the necessary window.

It remains unclear when the span lowering will be rescheduled.

This marks the second postponement of the demolition milestone. According to a press release from TxDOT on Monday, the center span lowering originally scheduled for that day was also called off.

The barge Prometheus was temporarily moved back Monday to allow vessels to resume traffic within the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. Later that evening, the barge returned to its original position, and the channel was closed again.

TxDOT had cited safety concerns Monday, explaining that the span must be lowered during daylight hours. At that time, officials planned to lower the center span to the barge below early Tuesday morning, with completion expected by late afternoon.

The barge is expected to travel to a dock in the port's inner harbor once the span is successfully lowered, despite earlier plans to move it to a dock between Portland and Ingleside.

KRIS 6 will continue to monitor the situation and will live-stream the event when it occurs. Viewers can watch at www.kristv.com/live2.