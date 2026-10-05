Harbor Bridge shared-use path is now fully illuminated with permanent LED lighting for walkers and cyclists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project has completed permanent lighting along its entire shared-use path, opening nearly 2 miles of the route to runners, walkers, and cyclists after dark.

About 596 low-profile LED lights now line approximately 9,500 feet — or 1.8 miles — of the path. The lights are generally mounted about 11 inches above the curb and spaced about 16 feet apart.

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For runners like Eugenio Garcia, the shared-use path has long offered a workout with a view — but going out after dark has not been an option.

"No, never at night." Eugenio Garcia said.

The reason comes down to visibility and safety.

"It's pretty dark, so it's hard to run, you know, just really dark up there." Garcia said.

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The illumination runs from end to end, including the Belvedere Lookout at the bridge's midpoint, where a custom bench has its own integrated LED lighting.

TxDOT says the protected walkway is also ADA accessible, and the light fixtures were selected to withstand the coastal environment.

The public can experience the fully illuminated path Tuesday night, October 6, as part of National Night Out. The path will remain open nightly, giving walkers, runners, and cyclists a new way to experience the Harbor Bridge after sunset.

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