Harbor Bridge Project traffic advisories announced for IH 37 frontage roads and nearby intersections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are driving near the Harbor Bridge Project this week or next, you will need to navigate around several traffic advisories.

Flaggers and law enforcement will be out directing traffic along the IH 37 frontage roads at Staples Street, Port Avenue, and Nueces Bay Boulevard.

Crews are performing traffic signal maintenance intermittently on April 1, April 2, and April 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Specific closures and maintenance locations include:



Wednesday, April 1 (9 a.m. until 3 p.m.): Staples Street at IH 37 frontage roads; Antelope Street and Martin Luther King Drive Boulevard.

Thursday, April 2 (9 a.m. until 3 p.m.): Port Avenue at IH 37 frontage roads; Antelope Street and Martin Luther King Drive Boulevard.

Monday, April 6, crews will be at Nueces Bay Boulevard at the IH 37 frontage roads, plus Antelope Street and Martin Luther King Drive Boulevard.

Motorists are urged to be aware of flaggers in place, plan an alternate route, follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.

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