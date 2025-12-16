H-E-B hosts free holiday block party in downtown Corpus Christi this Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is partnering with the City of Corpus Christi to bring holiday cheer to downtown with a free community celebration this Friday.

The Merry & More Block Party will take place Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Watergarden. The family-friendly event is organized in partnership with Visit Corpus Christi, Downtown Corpus Christi and local museums.

The evening will feature interactive museum experiences, live entertainment, holiday giveaways and activities for children. Local vendors will be on-site, and families can take photos with Santa.

Free parking will be available in the lot between Hurricane Alley and Brewster Street Icehouse. Visit Corpus Christi's Gulf Carts will provide transportation to and from the event.

Admission is free and all community members are welcome to attend the downtown celebration.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.