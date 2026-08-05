Grow Local South Texas launches Sunset to Stars Illuminated Market tonight in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Grow Local South Texas debuts its first extended evening market tonight with the Sunset to Stars Illuminated Market, running from 5 to 10 PM at 100 N. Shoreline Blvd., home of the Art Center of Corpus Christi. Admission and parking are free.

The event marks a significant expansion of the organization's community outreach efforts and is made possible through sponsorship and grant support from the Texas Center for Local Food, which helps sustain local food producers, farmers, and vendors throughout the region.

The first 100 children ages 3 to 17 will receive $5 veggie vouchers, sweet treats from Paloma Street Market, and back-to-school supply kits during the early hours from 5 to 7 PM, while supplies last.

DJ CeeJay takes the stage from 7 to 10 PM as the sun sets over Corpus Christi Bay. From 7:30 to 9:30 PM, attendees can enjoy complimentary tapas samples prepared by Chef Faye, available while supplies last.

The Art Center of Corpus Christi will host a free family art activity, and Gallery 41 Bar will provide additional evening entertainment options. Local vendors and food trucks will also be on-site for those looking to shop and dine.

Organizers are giving away more than $1,500 worth of prizes throughout the evening, including an elevated lunch set from Lemon Shakers.

The Sunset to Stars Illuminated Market reflects Grow Local South Texas's mission to support regional agriculture and strengthen community connections. The organization's motto — "Eat local. Give local. Grow local." — centers on promoting sustainable food systems and economic development in South Texas.

For more information about Grow Local South Texas and future market events, follow #GrowLocalSTX and #SunsetToStars on social media.

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