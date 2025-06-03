CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer travel planning can be expensive with costs for gas, hotels, food, and activities adding up quickly. But Corpus Christi residents have plenty of affordable options for fun right in their own backyard.

Free and low cost summer plan ideas in Corpus Christi

"We're excited that we get to live where many people want to vacation," said America Segura, Director of Communications for Visit Corpus Christi.

The Gulf Coast Capital offers numerous free and low-cost activities for locals looking to enjoy summer without breaking the bank.

Several city pools including West Guth, Oso, H-E-B, and the new Bill Witt Aquatic Center offer free swimming opportunities during the summer months.

"There are city pools with our partners that are free this summer. Because with this heat, you definitely need that," Segura said.

Art enthusiasts can enjoy Mural Fest, which begins on June 6, organized by the downtown management district. Following that, ArtWalk takes place every first Friday of the month.

"It's always a neat opportunity to come out, walk around, see vendors, hear some live music," Segura said.

The Artesian Farmers Market happens every Wednesday evening at the Art Center downtown, offering more than just shopping opportunities.

"For the two hours from 5-7 people can go inside and they have the free art classes and several free art activities so that can be a parent and me class," Segura said.

Movie lovers can enjoy the Bay Jammin Cinema Series at Cole Park, which kicks off on June 6 and continues throughout the summer with free outdoor movies every Friday, starting with "The Wild Robot" on June 6.

Sports fans can catch a Corpus Christi Hooks baseball game, complete with special events.

"Enjoy Friday night fireworks, a good baseball game and some good Whataburger which is a Corpus Christi staple," Segura said.

Other local attractions include glow-in-the-dark kayaking, horseback riding, the Corpus Christi Cooking Club, the Texas State Aquarium, and the Lexington (which also features escape rooms for an additional cost).

"We always want to encourage our locals to try these things that way when they have family in town they have an idea of what to do and what to build their itinerary around," Segura said.

For more information on events, tours, and guides, residents can visit the Corpus Christi Visitor Info Center downtown or browse online at visitcorpuschristi.com.

Their website will have updated events and activities throughout the entire summer. You can also find them on all social medias @visitcorpuschristi.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.