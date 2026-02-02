Ella Langley brings The Dandelion Tour to Corpus Christi this August

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Country music's rising star Ella Langley will perform at the Hilliard Center Arena in Corpus Christi on Friday, August 14, as part of her inaugural major headlining arena tour.

The show supports Langley's upcoming sophomore album "Dandelion," set for release on April 10. Pre-orders are currently available through her official website.

Special guests Kaitlin Butts and Gabriella Rose will join Langley for the Corpus Christi performance, adding depth to an already impressive lineup.

Hilliard Center

Born Elizabeth Camille Langley on May 3, 1999, in Hope Hull, Alabama, the 26-year-old artist has quickly established herself as one of country music's most authentic voices. Growing up in a musical family with three siblings, she began performing at local bars and festivals as a teenager.

Langley's musical influences include Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and Stevie Nicks, creating a style that blends gritty country roots with rock edges and pop sensibilities.

After initially studying forestry at Auburn University, Langley dropped out at age 20 to pursue music full-time. She moved to Nashville in 2019, where she balanced songwriting—including credits on Elle King's album—with her own releases.

Her breakthrough came with viral tracks like "If You Have To," leading to a Grand Ole Opry debut and a record deal with Sony Music Nashville and Columbia Records in 2023. Her debut EP "Excuse the Mess" paved the way for her 2024 debut album "Hungover," which featured the deluxe edition "Still Hungover."

The album produced massive hits, including "You Look Like You Love Me," a duet with Riley Green, and "Weren't for the Wind." These tracks established Langley as a chart-topper and award winner, earning recognition at the CMAs and beyond.

"A straight-shootin' songwriter who pulls no punches," according to her official website, Langley's music resonates with fans through honest lyrics about life and love, delivered with anthemic hooks.

Ticket information for the Corpus Christi show includes a presale beginning Thursday at 12 PM using code DANDELION. General public sales start Friday, February 6 at 10 AM.

The Dandelion Tour launches in May and spans multiple cities. Select dates feature rotating openers, including Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, and Laci Kaye Booth, alongside Butts and Rose.

The Hilliard Center Arena, a premier 10,000-plus seat venue at the bayfront entertainment complex, will host what promises to be a highlight performance for Texas fans.

