CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Education Service Center Region 2 has reopened its downtown Corpus Christi facility following a significant construction and remodeling project, better equipping the organization to serve the educational needs of the Texas Coastal Bend region.

The nonprofit, located at 209 North Water Street, has supported public schools in improving student outcomes since 1967. The recently completed renovations addressed both structural needs and the expansion of capacity for its training and support programs.

Education Service Center Region 2 reopens after renovation to better serve Coastal Bend schools

"Our new construction remodel program served two purposes," Dr. Esperanza Zendejas, Executive Director of ESC-2, said. "One is that initially this was a 3-story atrium. Under the new code, we could only build a two-story atrium, so we maximized the opportunity to build this space where you're at, and this is another space for meeting with teachers, bringing administrators for training."

The project also addressed long-term maintenance needs driven by the building's coastal location. Sitting just a block and a half from the ocean, the facility had sustained damage from wind-driven rain and salt air.

"Initially, our atrium, because of the wind-driven rain and salt from the ocean, which is a block and a half from here, we needed to make some repairs due to corrosion, so those repairs were done," Zendejas said. "And so this building is ready to go for another 50-some years."

KRIS 6

ESC-2 operates as one of Texas's 20 Education Service Centers, providing voluntary support to school districts across 12 counties, including Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, and San Patricio.

"Our center provides services to 46 school districts throughout our region," Zendejas said. "Our region extends from Kennedy County South to Bee County to the north. We serve over 100,000 students and, of course, over 200 schools throughout the region."

With the renovated facility now operational, ESC-2 continues to offer more than 85 programs covering instructional and non-instructional needs. Services include professional development for educators, support for state and federal programs, alternative certification pathways, cooperative purchasing through the Goodbuy Purchasing Cooperative, and technology services.

The center also provides community-oriented programs such as adult education and literacy services, the HIPPY home visitation program for preschool readiness, and mental health and wellness supports.

ESC-2 is funded primarily through contracts with school districts, along with federal and state sources. The shared model allows individual districts to access services and expertise they might not be able to afford on their own.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.