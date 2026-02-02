Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation honored healthcare legacy at annual luncheon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation celebrated the enduring impact of the renowned South Texas physician at their annual luncheon held at the Omni Hotel Friday.

The event highlighted Dr. Garcia's significant contributions to healthcare access and medical equity throughout his career. His daughter, Cecilia Garcia Akers, who serves as president of the foundation, emphasized the continued relevance of her father's work.

"Right now we're focusing on his contribution to healthcare and just his impact on how medicine is practiced today and how he had done it for 50 years," Garcia Akers said.

The luncheon serves as a fundraising event to support multiple initiatives including scholarships, indigent care programs, veterans' services, and the future Dr. Hector P. Garcia Center at Texas A&M–Corpus Christi.

Dr. Garcia's legacy continues to influence healthcare delivery and medical equity in South Texas, with the foundation working to ensure his vision for accessible healthcare remains alive through these various programs and educational opportunities.

