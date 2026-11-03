Downtown Corpus Christi's holiday tree gets a sparkly upgrade with new ornaments and lights this season

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The holiday season is coming to downtown Corpus Christi.

Volunteers spent Monday morning dusting off ornaments, stringing lights and preparing the Port of Corpus Christi holiday tree for its big debut at Artesian Park.

The 18-foot tree is getting extra sparkle this year, with 88 new ornaments and 340 additional lights added to this year's display. The tree will be lit during Friday's Art Walk at Artesian Park.

"Our lighting ceremony will take place right in the center of the park at 7 o'clock. We'll have live music, we'll have vendors, we'll have a countdown, we will have Santa Claus. The entire community event is free and open to everyone, and so we just look forward to kicking off the holiday season," said Arlene Medrano, executive director of the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District.

The tree lighting is just the start of the Downtown Management District's holiday event series, with more events planned through November and December.

Friday's Art Walk runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the tree lighting set for 7 p.m. at Artesian Park.

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