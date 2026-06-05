Downtown Corpus Christi Mural Fest returns for 5th year tonight

The 5th Annual Downtown Corpus Christi Mural Fest, presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center, takes place tonight, Friday, June 5, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m. in Downtown Corpus Christi.

The event — Mural Fest x ArtWalk, presented by HEB — brings five new large-scale murals to the downtown area and coincides with the regular monthly First Friday ArtWalk programming.

Block parties will be held on Chaparral, Peoples, Starr, and Taylor streets, with special programming at Bar Under the Sun (B.U.S.), the Art Center of Corpus Christi, La Retama Park, and Artesian Park.

A special Mural Dedication Ceremony is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at the 600 block of Chaparral Street, between Peoples and Starr streets. This year's murals will be projected onto the wall, culminating in a grand finale unveiling of the Community Mural titled "Community Love."

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District

Attendees can meet this year's mural artists: Anna Charney, Megan Oldhues, Lucas Aoki, DB Studio, and KSPACE Mural Arts.

Live music performances will take place on the outdoor Corona Premier Stage at 613 Chaparral St., featuring local bands Triptonite and Splendiforous.

The festival also includes more than 250 pop-up vendors, 25-plus food trucks, and family-friendly activities such as face painting and caricature drawings.

Organizers say Mural Fest builds on a growing tradition of using public art to activate downtown spaces, attract visitors, and celebrate the creative community in Corpus Christi. Each new mural adds to a collection of semi-permanent public art intended to enhance the character and walkability of the district.

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District

Mural Fest x ArtWalk is free and open to the public.

Mural Fest 2026 is supported by presenting sponsor Corpus Christi Medical Center, along with Visit Corpus Christi, TIRZ #3, Texas Commission on the Arts, Arts and Cultural Commission, OMNI Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend Community Foundation, Figueroa General Contracting, GST, The Social Butterfly Media Consulting, Nueces Lofts, Freshbins Exterior Cleaning, BCW Contracting LLC, Bar Under the Sun, and Executive Surf Club.

For more information, visit downtowncorpuschristi.org/events/mural-fest-2026.

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