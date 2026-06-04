Corpus Christi's Mayor's Big Bang Celebration returns for Fourth of July 2026

Corpus Christi is gearing up for its annual Mayor's Big Bang Celebration on July 4, 2026, along the Corpus Christi Bayfront. The free, family-friendly event features one of the largest fireworks displays in Texas.

The festivities begin Friday, July 3, with two pre-events running simultaneously. The Hooks Red, White, & Boom at Whataburger Field offers family-friendly activities, local food trucks, and live music from Scarecrow People. Downtown, the First Friday ArtWalk runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., filling the streets with local artists, musicians, and food vendors.

On July 4, the 4th Annual Coastal Comida Fest takes over The Water's Edge Park at 402 S. Shoreline Blvd. from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The free event features food trucks, a mobile gaming unit, a beer garden, a vendor market, face painting, and live music on the Great Lawn overlooking the bay.

The USS Lexington Museum hosts a Red, White & Boom Viewing Party from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., giving attendees a view of the fireworks from the flight deck of the historic aircraft carrier.

Where to watch

Several locations along the bayfront offer prime viewing spots:

Corpus Christi Marina — Limited to 15 transient slips available for reservation at $1.20 per foot, with a $36 minimum

Corpus Christi Bayfront — The seawall, T-Heads, and surrounding parks offer open viewing

USS Lexington — Premium viewing with additional entertainment on the flight deck



Attendees can sync the fireworks show with a radio broadcast on US 94.7 FM, 95.5 FM, 92.7 FM, 98.7 FM, or 1440 AM.

Getting there

The city offers a free shuttle service beginning at 11:30 a.m. and running until 30 minutes after the fireworks end. The shuttle departs from City Hall and drops off at Water Street between John Sartain and Lomax Street.

Safety reminders

Event organizers are reminding visitors that dogs are not permitted on beaches during major holidays. Lifeguards patrol beaches daily during the summer, and emergency services will be on hand throughout the event. Organizers encourage attendees to check beach conditions before heading out.

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