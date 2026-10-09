Corpus Christi's historic Ritz Theatre acquires adjacent property, paving way for new performing arts annex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ritz Theatre, Inc. announced today that it has closed on the purchase of the vacant lot adjacent to the historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Corpus Christi, securing the property where the project's new Annex will be constructed.

The acquisition marks another major step forward in the comprehensive rehabilitation of the historic 1929 Ritz Theatre and development of the future Ritz campus in downtown Corpus Christi.

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"This is much more than the purchase of a vacant lot. This is where the new Annex will stand," Art Seago, Executive Director of The Ritz Theatre, said. "Securing this property allows us to move forward with a design that protects the historic Ritz while giving us the space needed to create a modern, fully accessible performing arts and event venue."

The new Annex will be constructed immediately adjacent to and connected with the historic theatre. It will house many of the modern amenities and support functions that would be difficult to incorporate into the original 1929 building without sacrificing historic features.

The Ritz Theater

Plans for the Annex include ADA-accessible restrooms and elevators, a large event space, commercial kitchen, bars, café, VIP lounge and other guest and operational spaces.

"The Annex allows us to preserve the Ritz as the Ritz," Seago said. "Instead of forcing 21st-century requirements into a nearly 100-year-old building, we can place many of those functions next door while restoring the historic theatre to its original character."

The historic Ritz and new Annex are intentionally distinct. The Ritz will be rehabilitated to reflect its historic character, including the original colors recently uncovered through research by EverGreene Architectural Arts, while the Annex will be contemporary new construction designed to complement the historic theatre.

The Ritz Theatre, Inc. recently unveiled updated architectural renderings showing both the rehabilitated theatre and new Annex. Design and preconstruction work are continuing as the organization conducts a capital campaign to support the project.

The Ritz is scheduled to reopen in 2029, its centennial year.

Opened on December 25, 1929, the Ritz Theatre is a historic landmark in downtown Corpus Christi. The Ritz Theatre, Inc., a nonprofit organization, is leading the rehabilitation of the historic theatre and development of an adjoining new Annex to create a performing arts, entertainment, education and community destination serving Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.

For more information about The Ritz Theatre and the rehabilitation project, visit www.ccritz.com.

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