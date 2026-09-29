Corpus Christi's historic Ritz Theater releases new renderings, launches $25M capital campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi’s historic Ritz Theater has released a set of six new architectural renderings that refine earlier concepts for its long-awaited restoration and expansion. The images, made public on Friday, September 25, 2026, focus especially on the design of a new annex that will sit beside the 1929 atmospheric theater.

Arthur Seago, executive director of The Ritz Theatre, Inc. (the nonprofit formerly known as Corpus Christi PATCH), said the updates respond directly to guidance from the Texas Historical Commission and to community and operational needs.

“The biggest change that you’ve noticed is this building from the theater wall over on the new parking lot or the new lot that we have,” Seago said. “We can’t match the building, but we need to honor the existing building. So THC asked us to go back and kind of re-envision the exterior of the annex.”

The revised design carries the original theater’s signature arch into the new structure and continues architectural lines across the two buildings. Terra-cotta elements are planned to echo the historic roof tiles. Final finishes for lighter wall areas remain under discussion.

Inside the annex, planners intend to place modern necessities that would otherwise require invasive changes to the historic auditorium: elevators, fully ADA-compliant restrooms, a ballroom suitable for corporate events, birthday parties and community gatherings, VIP lounges, a commercial kitchen, and multiple bars on multiple levels.

The Ritz Theater

“What’s gonna be in there is a lot of cool things,” Seago said. “Obviously we have to have elevators. We have to have bathrooms that are ADA compliant. That’ll all go in here so that we don’t disrupt the original building and try to put things in there that were never intended.”

The theater itself will continue to host concerts, plays, comedy acts, local community theater and private events such as weddings. The annex is expected to support additional year-round revenue through private dinners and corporate gatherings Monday through Thursday. Seago emphasized that the completed complex is intended to operate as a self-sufficient nonprofit that still provides free or discounted community programming.

The Ritz Theater Ritz Theater launches $25M campaign, releases new renderings

Capital Campaign Underway

Last week the organization formally launched a capital campaign with a $25 million goal. In the first week it raised a little more than $2 million, primarily from foundations and major donors. A broader public phase offering naming opportunities, such as “buy a chair,” is expected later.

Construction documents are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. A permit is already in hand. Site fencing and equipment are expected to appear in June, with construction following immediately. Seago said the project is not contingent on raising the full campaign total.

“We’ll move forward. We have the funds to continue to move forward, so we’re not, this isn’t one of those deals where we got to wait and see if it happens. This project’s happening,” he said. “This is happening.”

If timelines hold and no major weather delays intervene, the theater is planned to reopen in September 2029—months ahead of the building’s 100th anniversary on Christmas Day 2029.

The Ritz Theater

Education Program Takes Shape

While physical work advances, education programming is already underway. Brianna Hoelscher, who joined as education manager in June, is building the effort from the ground up.

“We are currently building this education program from the ground up,” Hoelscher said. “We are starting out with our Ritz Learning Live series where we’ll be taking arts education into community schools. We are working closely with CCISD right now and hopefully we’ll be getting in there very soon with them.”

The initial focus is theater arts at the elementary level, a subject not currently offered in many local schools. Expansion into dance, music and visual arts is planned, along with Saturday workshops. Schools or organizations interested in participating are invited to contact the theater.

Spotlight Series Continues

In the meantime, the final Spotlight Series event of 2026 is scheduled for October 9 across the street from the theater. Texas Bluesmen, a Blues Brothers tribute band from Dallas, will perform, with special guest Tom “Bones” Malone—the trombonist who wrote original scores for the Saturday Night Live sketches that launched the Blues Brothers, appeared in both films, and performed on the David Letterman show for decades. General-admission tickets remain available at ccritz.com/events.

The Ritz Theater

The Ritz, which opened on Christmas Day 1929 as a Spanish Renaissance Revival atmospheric movie palace, has endured decades of film exhibition, rock concerts, community theater and long periods of vacancy. After roughly twenty years of advocacy, grants, roof repairs and planning led by the nonprofit now operating as The Ritz Theatre, Inc., the combination of new renderings, a launched capital campaign and firm construction dates signals that the long-promised restoration is moving from aspiration to reality.

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