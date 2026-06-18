Corpus Christi woman arrested for aggravated assault caught on social media video

A Corpus Christi woman is in custody after police identified her from a social media video showing an assault that happened last month at a local store.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said it became aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an assault in the 300 block of IH 37 Access Road. The assault occurred May 23, 2026. The victim did not come forward at that time to report the incident.

Chris Valderrama, who captured the incident on his phone, expressed frustration about ongoing security issues at the location.

"Well, how I feel is that that store needs a lot of security, or police, because when stuff's going on there, there's no police to be around or found, even when they're called, you know what I mean? By the time they get there, everything's over," Valderrama said.

He also criticized what he sees as inconsistent police presence at the store.

"But then again, on other days, they wanna be hanging out in the parking lot with like 5 motorcycles just laughing and talking. And I'm like, where are all there when the crimes are," he added.

Valderrama described the location as having persistent safety problems that have affected his family's daily life.

"They need somebody monitoring that parking lot because I go to the store, I go to the store several times a night, and this is an ongoing thing like we're already gonna move out of our apartment because we just had a baby and this is going on," he said.

The safety concerns have become so significant that they're impacting basic activities for his family.

"Like I can't even send my girlfriend to the store to get me something, and we literally live 2 minutes away," Valderrama explained.

"So we're moving out of our apartment because that's like the worst store and it's like every time I go there there's always something happening, always something happening," he said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division investigated the incident and identified both the female victim and the suspect, Kelly Castillo, 21. A warrant was issued for Castillo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CCPD's Gang Unit took Castillo into custody on Wednesday, without issue.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

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