Corpus Christi residents could face a monthly water allocation of 5,250 gallons and potential $500 fines if the city enters a Level 1 water emergency.

City officials are preparing for potential water restrictions that aim to save 15.7 million gallons of water a day across the region.

Corpus Christi Water and City leaders address water restrictions, potential $500 fines

The monthly limit is calculated by taking the average resident's use, which the city sets at 7,000 gallons a month, and subtracting 25%, or 1,750 gallons. Residents who use less than the 5,250-gallon threshold will not be asked to cut their usage.

Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer Nick Winkelmann explained the math behind the new limits.

"The allocation would be 5,250 gallons per month," Nick Winkelmann said.

Those who go over the threshold could face citations up to $500, but Winklemann says they don't want to go in that direction.

"It's not something we want to do. It doesn't say we're mandated to do it. It just says we're authorized to do it," Winkelmann said.

Large volume users, meaning industry located in Corpus Christi, would give up 7.5 million gallons a day, accounting for about half of the total water saved.

"We will be focusing on large volume users because that's where real differences will be made," Winkelmann said.

To help residents track their usage, the city is developing an online portal. City Manager Peter Zanoni said officials have started looking at prototypes.

"We're in the process of developing a portal where it will be easy to see, they'll type in their account and see how much water they've used to date," Peter Zanoni said.

"So our residential customers can get a better handle on how much water they're using in a month and how much water they may have left in terms of a future allocation," Winkelmann said.

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