Corpus Christi veterans host their own Huey helicopter dedication

Corpus Christi veterans are taking matters into their own hands by hosting their own dedication ceremony for a Huey helicopter at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.

The new event follows frustration from veterans who criticized the city last month following the original helicopter dedication ceremony at the park. Veterans said the city did not properly dedicate the ceremony to local veterans, prompting them to organize this new gathering.

The Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs is presenting the Huey at the park in conjunction with a National Vietnam Veteran Day ceremony.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

According to organizer Ram Chavez, the ceremony will feature guest speaker Dr. Du Hua-Ren, a Vietnamese escapee who appreciates Vietnam veterans. The event will also include a roll call and photo display of Coastal Bend fallen heroes from the Vietnam War, as well as a roll call of Vietnam veterans in attendance.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.