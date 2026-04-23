Sarah Flores and her sister Sabrina took a big risk last year, taking their popular food truck to a brick-and-mortar location. The move has paid off.

"People seem to be really happy with our new menu items and the vibe we've brought," Flores said.

But as the city prepares for a Level One Water Emergency, a potential 25 percent curtailment could threaten the diverse menu at Streat Corner Kitchen.

Corpus Christi restaurants will be heavily impacted by 25 percent curtailment in Level One Water Emergency

"We use water for our sauces, we use water for our drinks," Flores said.

It's not just food — Water is an essential piece of the entire kitchen.

"It's insane to think about how much water whenever you're actually vocalizing it. We have these steam wells that need water to create heat," Flores said.

Flores said they have considered only washing dishes on the night shift to cut down on water use in the mornings.

"I have a dishwasher that flushes through water all day every day," Flores said.

However, that means cutting an employee and potentially seeing longer wait times with fewer dishes.

"Does that cut into our relationship we have with our customers who know we make everything in this kitchen from scratch? That's super important to us," Flores said.

Food regulations and the restaurant's high standards make some water use unavoidable.

Even breakfast tacos demand water when they steam the tortillas.

"We need that moisture in the tortillas. Having 25 percent of any of those things.... it's going to be very hard," Flores said.

When I asked Flores what she would say to city leaders about the water crisis, her message was clear.

"It seems like everything is kind of just 'Well we're going to have this one day' and then the next there's another plan and another plan. Let's figure something out because as a business and the residents we deserve to know what's going on," Flores said.

As the interview concluced, Flores had one final thought on the drought situation and who she thinks should bear the responsibility.

"I think as someone who has grown up with family in the refineries and surrounded by a community that's built upon the refineries... We take care of the refineries and they should be taking care of us as well," she said.

"The refineries would not be here without the labor the city provides. They need to take care of us as well and help us through this water crisis," Flores added.

If restrictions force the restaurant to limit their menu or dishwashing hours, they will keep their customers updated at the store and on social media.

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