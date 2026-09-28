Corpus Christi restaurant earns spot at World Food Championships with honey butter chicken biscuit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Streat Corner Kitchen, a restaurant in downtown Corpus Christi, has qualified for the World Food Championships in Indianapolis after earning a spot through the Texas Food Championships.

Streat Corner Kitchen earns spot at World Food Championships

The team, led by co-owner and chef Sarah Flores, initially earned 4th place in the Seafood and Pro Chef competition before getting a second chance to advance in a challenge that asked them to recreate a Texas favorite: The honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger.

"We just sat and said 'What do we want to give these judges to show Corpus Christi?'" Flores said.

The team's answer was a homemade 12-layer honey butter chicken biscuit — no small feat given the conditions.

"We did a 12-layer biscuit, homemade, which is quite difficult in the heat. If you've ever made biscuits you know everything has to stay cold," Flores said.

They added their signature STX Hot Chicken to the winning sandwich.

Flores was joined by Tony Maldonado, Adam Maldonado, and Abel Lopez for the competition.

"We're all just a family and we love being here and trying new things and different ideas," Flores said.

The World Food Championships begin October 15 in Indianapolis. Before the team heads out, anyone who wants to try the competition dish can stop by Streat Corner Kitchen on October 12.

"We will be offering a dinner service with the dish that we're creating for the competition so if anyone wants to try it that will be the Saturday before we leave we will be releasing details on that soon," Flores said.

Flores says they plan on closing the restaurant while they are competing in Indianapolis. They're asking local businesses to sponsor their trip as they represent Corpus Christi on the national stage.

If anyone would like to support the team, email streatcornerkitchen@yahoo.com, call 361-500-4100, or contact them on Facebook.

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