Corpus Christi prepares for Level 1 water emergency as reservoirs drop and council debates industrial cuts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi’s reservoirs are critically low, and a water emergency looks almost unavoidable.

The city has been under drought restrictions since June 2022 and is now preparing for a Level 1 water emergency. This step triggers when the city is within six months of not meeting demand.

During a workshop today, city officials discussed what reductions would look like if the city enters that stage.

"So hopefully by mid-April we'll have an updated model, and that'll guide us so we won't call a level 1 water emergency until we can see clearly when that 6-month time frame kicks in," Peter Zanoni said.

Corpus Christi prepares for Level 1 water emergency as reservoirs drop

City officials noted that residents have already done a good job of cutting back and that most are well below the use target.

"I don't want to increase residential water use, but my sense is we, they've done, we, the citizens have done a tremendous job, and we should reward that," Mark Scott said.

However, council members raised sharp questions about whether large industrial water users are doing the same and whether the current plan will actually work. Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson pushed back on staff, saying that the data she requested on individual industrial users was never delivered.

"So I am not picking on this category, but I think we have to be very realistic with this document. If we're not going to, if we're gonna request somebody cut back by 25%. Can they do that?" Paxson said.

"I find it frustrating and disingenuous that what I've asked for weeks is not presented here today," Paxson said.

Staff acknowledged the data exists and promised to present it at the next workshop.

The next step comes April 14, when the council votes on mandatory water cuts and surcharges for those who exceed them.

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