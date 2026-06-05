Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History unveils exhibit honoring local icon Ronnie Mathis Sr.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History has unveiled a special exhibit dedicated to local icon Ronald "Ronnie Pointy Boots" Mathis Sr.

Known throughout Corpus Christi and the surrounding area for spreading messages of positivity and his larger-than-life sense of style, Mathis Sr.'s legacy lives on through cherished memories and a special exhibit currently on display at the museum.

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Guests can marvel at his iconic yellow suit, hat, bike, and pointy boots on display.

The exhibit was made possible by the generous contributions of Mathis Sr.'s friends and family.

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