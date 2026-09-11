Corpus Christi marks 25 years since 9/11 with ceremony honoring first responders' courage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City government officials and first responders gathered at Heritage Park in downtown Corpus Christi today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, honoring the courage of those who responded to the nation's darkest day.

The ceremony brought together members of the Corpus Christi Police Department, Fire Department, Port Police, and other public safety agencies in a solemn tribute that emphasized both remembrance and the ongoing commitment of today's first responders.

A Quarter-Century Milestone

The event opened with the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance before speakers addressed the significance of reaching the 25-year mark since the attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

Fire Chief Wade delivered powerful remarks reflecting on the specific impact to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), which lost 343 firefighters – including entire firehouses and all five rescue companies. Despite the devastating losses, the department continued responding to thousands of calls in the immediate aftermath.

"Despite the carnage, the chaos, the evil that took place, there were firefighters, police officers, paramedics, military, federal law enforcement officers that all stood up, that went forward to go save lives," Chief Wade said. "They took an oath to protect people, and they upheld that oath on that day."

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The Continuing Toll

Chief Wade highlighted a sobering reality: more first responders have now died from 9/11-related illnesses such as cancer and respiratory disease than were lost on the day of the attacks itself – a number that continues to climb.

"Many of those are now dealing with the effects of 9/11 or already have succumbed to the illnesses and the cancers that they were exposed to while they were responding and working on the recovery efforts," he noted.

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Remembering the Numbers

The ceremony cited the specific toll of September 11th:

Civilians: 2,605

Office workers, visitors, and others in buildings

Airline passengers and crew (excluding hijackers)

First Responders: 412

343 New York City Fire Department firefighters

23 New York City Police Department officers

37 Port Authority Police Department officers

8 Emergency Medical Technicians and paramedics

1 Fire Marshal

Military Personnel: 55

Pentagon employees and military staff

Same Oath, New Generation

Police Chief Mike Markle emphasized the connection between those who served 25 years ago and today's first responders, noting they take the same oath of service.

"This is the same oath that the men and women that are wearing the uniforms standing here today took," Chief Markle said. "That when the community calls us, we will come for you. That was apparent, and that was true before 9/11. It was on display for the entire world to see during 9/11, and it has remained fact after 9/11."

Personal Reflections

Port of Corpus Christi Police Chief Eric Giannamore shared his personal memory of that day, recalling how he had just finished his shift with the sheriff's department when his brother called from California.

KRIS 6 News Port of Corpus Christi Police Chief Eric Giannamore

"Turned on the TV, and it was sheer devastation. It was sheer chaos," Giannamore said. "Not a word was spoken between the officers as to what happened. It was almost a solitude as to the devastation and the heartache."

City Council Member Carolyn Vaughn reflected on the heroism displayed that day: "I was thinking last night as I was watching something on TV how those firemen went up those stairs with all of that weight on them... They never hesitated to do it and the police officers didn't, so we're grateful."

KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi City Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn

A Promise Renewed

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment from current first responders to uphold the same promise made by those who ran toward danger 25 years ago. As Chief Wade stated: "That we will come for you when you call."

The Heritage Park remembrance served as both a tribute to those lost and a reminder that the spirit of service displayed on September 11, 2001, continues to live on in the men and women who serve Corpus Christi today.

The ceremony emphasized that as new generations learn about 9/11 through historical accounts, it remains the responsibility of current public servants to ensure those sacrifices remain alive in public consciousness and continue to inspire acts of courage and service.

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