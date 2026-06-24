Corpus Christi leaders, police respond to string of violent incidents at downtown Stripes

Multiple videos circulating on social media show a pattern of violent incidents outside a downtown Corpus Christi Stripes convenience store, prompting responses from city leaders and the Corpus Christi Police Department.

A neighbor living at the North Water Apartments, located directly behind the Stripes, said his truck has been egged and damaged. He said something is always happening in the area and it is usually not good. The neighbor declined to be identified on camera.

When shown the videos, city leaders agreed the situation needs to be addressed.

City Council District 1 representative Everett Roy said.

"I've been a big proponent of police officers that make rounds on bikes."

City Council District 3 representative Eric Cantu said.

"Having undercover officers in regular clothing."

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

"It's very difficult for anyone to control that unless you have an officer out there or security."

City Council At-Large representative Roland Barrera said.

"Working with the Corpus Christi Police Department and working with the neighborhood watch program."

CCPD Deputy Chief of Operations Donald Moore said that after making an arrest in the first incident, investigators are now looking into another. Moore said 911 calls are more helpful to police than social media posts.

"You know they post on social media but they don't call us. If we don't know about it aside from being at the right place at the right time it's hard for us to combat that," Moore said.

Moore said there is already a heavy police presence downtown, but after the mayor contacted the department about the first incident — and more have since emerged — CCPD is adding more resources to combat the violence.

"Putting overtime officers on bikes that's something else that's gonna happen pretty soon. We're already bringing our violent crime unit and gang unit downtown especially on weekends when we have bars and closings," Moore said.

CCPD is urging residents to call 911 if they witness an incident rather than only posting to social media.

"For example the poster of these videos... it's fine to post them on social media but how about giving us a call so we can come down there and take care of it?" Moore said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.