A downtown Corpus Christi hotel at the center of a political scandal is now open for business.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton on North Chaparral Street received $2 million in Type-B sales tax funds in 2024 — the first time such public funds had ever been used to subsidize a hotel in Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi hotel at center of political scandal opens downtown

A competing developer alleged an altered FEMA press release was used to secure the money.

No criminal charges were filed. But a citizen petition accusing Mayor Paulette Guajardo of misconduct tied to the award led the city council to begin formal removal proceedings.

A four-day removal trial is now scheduled to begin July 22nd.

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