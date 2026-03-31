Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge lights up purple to honor resilience during Month of the Military Child

April is recognized nationwide as the Month of the Military Child, a time dedicated to honoring the resilience, sacrifices, and unique contributions of children in military families. To mark the occasion, the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is being lit purple for Military Child Month.

Established in 1986, the observance highlights the more than 1.6 million military-connected children who support their parents' service. These young people often face frequent relocations, moving every two to three years on average, along with parental deployments and transitions between schools. Despite these obstacles, military children develop remarkable adaptability, strength and global perspectives.

The purple lighting on the bridge aligns with the "Purple Up!" campaign, which encourages people to wear the color to visibly show support for military children. Purple holds special significance because it represents unity across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, created by blending Army green, Marine Corps red, and Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Space Force blues.

This approach mirrors how joint programs in the military are often called purple initiatives, emphasizing collaboration over individual branch identities. By participating in the campaign and displaying purple decorations like the lights on the Harbor Bridge, civilians, service members and neighbors join together to acknowledge that while service members wear the uniform, their children carry the mission at home.

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