Corpus Christi country music fans can celebrate Ella Langley concert weekend at downtown happy hour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi will host a country music celebration this Friday as El Camino Comida & Bar presents The Dandelion Happy Hour on Aug. 14, ahead of Ella Langley's sold-out concert at the Hilliard Center.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to concert ticket holders and non-ticket holders alike.

El Camino will feature $3 pork pastor tacos and a lineup of Ella Langley-inspired cocktails crafted specifically for the occasion.

The happy hour goes beyond food and drinks, offering guests a full pre-concert experience. Attendees can browse offerings from curated local vendors, take photos at a themed photo booth, and enjoy live country music from the Michael Burtts Band.

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EVENT DETAILS

What: The Dandelion Happy Hour

Where: El Camino Comida & Bar, 314 N. Chaparral St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401

When: Friday, August 14, 2026; 3 – 7 PM

Highlights: $3 pork pastor tacos, Ella Langley-inspired cocktails, curated vendors, photo booth, Michael Burtts Band, and the "Be Her" Look-A-Like Contest

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Guests are also encouraged to dress the part for the "Be Her" Look-A-Like Contest, celebrating the boots, denim, fringe, and country-girl style associated with Langley.

The event builds on El Camino's recent partnership with K99 Radio, which gave 2 listeners tickets to Langley's sold-out show.

"Events like The Dandelion Happy Hour give people another reason to come downtown, stay downtown and experience everything our community has to offer," Richard Lomax of WaterStreet Restaurants said. "When we can connect a major concert, like Ella Langley at the Hilliard Center, with local restaurants, musicians, vendors and businesses, that excitement extends beyond one venue. It creates energy throughout downtown and gives both locals and visitors a chance to make an entire experience out of the night."

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