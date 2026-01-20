Corpus Christi closes portions of North Shoreline Boulevard for crosswalk replacement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Public Works Department will temporarily close portions of North Shoreline Boulevard starting today to replace a decorative crosswalk to comply with updated state mandates.

City workers will complete the project in two phases, with closures beginning at 8:30 a.m. today and concluding at 8:30 a.m. on January 22, weather permitting.

During the first phase, the southbound side of North Shoreline Boulevard will be closed from IH-37 to Twigg Street from 8:30 a.m. today until 8:30 a.m. on January 21. The right-hand northbound lane of North Shoreline Boulevard will remain open for drivers exiting IH-37, allowing them to turn onto Mann Street.

In the second phase, workers will close the northbound side of North Shoreline Boulevard from Peoples Street to Mann Street from 8:30 a.m. on January 21 until 8:30 a.m. on January 22.

Safety remains a top priority, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain watchful in work zones, and follow posted signs.

All access to businesses and neighborhoods in the area will be maintained, and crews will remain diligent in minimizing disruptions to the community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.