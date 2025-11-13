Corpus Christi celebrates Harbor Bridge park construction groundbreaking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi celebrated the start of construction for several key parks surrounding the new Harbor Bridge during a groundbreaking ceremony today. City officials, community leaders, and residents gathered to launch projects designed to enhance quality of life for all residents.

Construction is scheduled to begin on November 17, with completion expected within one year.

Washington Coles Park

The former Washington Elementary School site will be transformed into Washington Coles Park, featuring an amphitheater for community events, a modern pavilion, and vendor space. The park will include improved lighting and approximately 200 parking spaces, serving as the North Beach Trailhead.

T.C. Ayers Park

T.C. Ayers Park will receive significant upgrades including a newly constructed softball field, a loop trail for leisure and fitness activities, and improved sidewalks to provide a safe and accessible environment for park users.

Dr. H.J. Williams Memorial Park (Hillcrest Park)

Hillcrest Park enhancements will include resurfaced and newly covered basketball courts, modern playground equipment, new picnic areas for family gatherings, and a community garden to foster local engagement and sustainable practices.

Ben Garza Park

Ben Garza Park improvements will feature a welcoming park entry plaza, a new playground, and additional picnic areas, creating a vibrant space for relaxation and recreation.

Enhanced Connectivity

The city plans to improve hiking and biking trail connections through the construction of a five-foot sidewalk designed to facilitate enhanced access to key park locations. Park visitors will be able to use the Washington Coles parking lot and walk from one park to another.

The North Beach area will benefit from a new trailhead, providing improved access to the walking trail for the new Harbor Bridge and promoting outdoor activities for all ages.

Historical Recognition

Each park will house monuments to historical Black leaders from Corpus Christi, reminding visitors of the impactful contributions made by these leaders.

The City of Corpus Christi is committed to creating spaces that foster community spirit and enhance quality of life for all. These park developments represent a significant investment in the city's future and its residents' quality of life.

