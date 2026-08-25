Corpus Christi approves agreement for Farrah Fawcett sculpture along city seawall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council authorized the city manager to execute an agreement with the Friends of Farrah Fawcett for the construction, donation, and acceptance of a sculpture commemorating the late actress to be placed along the seawall near the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

The Friends of Farrah Fawcett wish to honor their former classmate and friend while contributing meaningful public art to the city where she grew up and launched her acting career. Under the agreement, the Friends will install the sculpture and make any necessary repairs. The agreement runs for two years, commencing upon final approval by the City Council and execution by the City Manager or designee.

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The bronze sculpture will depict Fawcett skateboarding, capturing the spirit of one of her most iconic scenes from "Charlie's Angels." It will measure approximately 7 feet tall and 5.5 feet wide, with an 11-inch base.

Pending an engineering study, the proposed placement will be at the seawall, across from the Art Center of Corpus Christi. The location offers high visibility, ample existing lighting, and convenient access from the Art Center's nearby parking lot, which includes ADA-compliant parking spaces.

Fawcett was born on February 2, 1947, in Corpus Christi and graduated from W.B. Ray High School. She was an American actress, model, and pop culture icon who rose to international fame starring as Jill Munroe in the television series "Charlie's Angels."

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