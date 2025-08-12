Corpus Christi approves $16.5M for Harbor Bridge park improvements

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has awarded a construction contract exceeding $16 million to upgrade several parks and trails affected by the Harbor Bridge project.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council approved the $16,497,423 contract to JE Construction Services of Corpus Christi during their regularly scheduled meeting.

"This investment represents our commitment to improving the quality of life for all Corpus Christi residents," Guajardo said. "These enhancements will transform our parks and trails into vibrant spaces where families can gather, children can play, and our community can thrive for generations to come."

The Harbor Bridge Parks Mitigation Improvement Project will enhance six key locations: Washington Coles Park, T.C. Ayers Park, Dr. H.J. Williams Park, Ben Garza Park, North Beach Trail, and the Hike and Bike Trail.

The Washington Elementary School site will be transformed with an amphitheater, pavilion, vendor space, lighting improvements, and approximately 200 parking spaces.

T.C. Ayers Park will receive a softball field, loop trail, and sidewalks as part of the upgrades.

Dr. H.J. Williams Memorial Park, also known as Hillcrest Park, will see basketball court resurfacing, playground installations, picnic areas, and a community garden.

Ben Garza Park improvements include a park entry plaza, playground, and picnic areas.

The project also features a 5-foot sidewalk to enhance connections between key park locations along the Hike and Bike Trail, and a new trailhead at North Beach for improved access.

"We are excited to move forward with these improvements, which will not only enhance our parks and trails, but also provide lasting benefits to our community," said Robert Dodd, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The T.C. Ayers Aquatic Center, which requires specialized construction expertise, will be bid separately in August.

Funding for the project comes from the 2014 Parks Bond, Metropolitan Planning Organization reimbursement, and a prior certificate of obligations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.