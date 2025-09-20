Conquer the Coast breaks records with ride over new Harbor Bridge

Cyclists from across the Coastal Bend and beyond hit the streets this weekend for Conquer the Coast, the annual bike ride hosted by the United Corpus Christi Chamber Foundation.

Since its inaugural ride in 2004, the event has grown into a staple of the community, typically held on the third Saturday of September. However, this year marked a milestone — for the first time, participants pedaled their way over the brand-new Harbor Bridge.

That historic addition helped draw record attendance, with more than 1,500 cyclists joining the ride — the highest turnout in the event’s history.

United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Al Arreola Jr. said the ride has always been about more than just cycling.

“So we started this as a fundraiser, and we continue to grow this,” Arreola said. “We give to Islander Athletics. We’ve given to organizations who are more in the sports space, bike space, but this is all about health and wellness in the Coastal Bend.”

With its record-breaking crowd and a scenic new route, organizers say Conquer the Coast is rolling strong into its next chapter.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.