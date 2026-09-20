Conquer the Coast 2026 brings cyclists, community together at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cyclists filled the roads of the Coastal Bend Saturday for the 2026 Conquer the Coast, one of the region's biggest annual cycling events, with riders and volunteers gathering at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.

Presented by Phillips 66, this year's event welcomed participants of all experience levels across 10-, 21-, and 66-mile routes through Corpus Christi and surrounding Coastal Bend communities. The signature Phillips 66 66-mile route took riders over the Harbor Bridge and through Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Port Aransas, Mustang Island, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, and Ocean Drive before returning to downtown Corpus Christi.

Riders crossed the finish line at Whataburger Field, where they received finisher medals, refreshments, and the chance to celebrate a day of scenic riding and community connection.

Texas/Gulf Coast Phillips 66

Al Arreola Jr., President and CEO of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, said:

"Conquer the Coast continues to showcase the incredible energy and unity of the Coastal Bend, and this year's phenomenal turnout of cyclists and volunteers speaks volumes about our region's community spirit. We are deeply grateful to Phillips 66 for their generous $25,000 presenting sponsorship. Their support was vital in making this year's event a massive success, boosting local engagement, and benefiting TAMU-CC Athletics & the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Foundation."

Phillips 66's $25,000 sponsorship helped bring the 2026 Conquer the Coast experience to life for riders, volunteers, families, and visitors. By supporting the event and its signature 66-mile route, the company helped create a day centered on healthy activity, shared experiences, and community spirit.

Jessica Follett, Regional Public Affairs Advisor at Phillips 66, said:

"Conquer the Coast is a great example of what makes the Coastal Bend such a special place. Seeing thousands of riders, volunteers, families, and community partners come together to support a shared experience is inspiring. It was a no-brainer for Phillips 66 to serve as presenting sponsor – highlighting the 66-mile route – and help create opportunities that promote healthy lifestyles, strengthen community connections, and showcase everything our region has to offer."

Established in 2004, Conquer the Coast has grown into one of the Coastal Bend's most recognizable annual cycling events. In 2025, the event drew more than 1,500 cyclists, nearly 70% of whom traveled from outside the Corpus Christi area. The event helps showcase the Coastal Bend while generating activity for local businesses and bringing visitors into the region.

Proceeds from participant registrations and corporate sponsorships benefit Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islander Athletics through the Islander Athletic Fund.

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