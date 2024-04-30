Community runs together to honor Corpus Christi Officer Kyle Hicks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hundreds and hundreds of supporters for Officer Kyle Hicks filled Water's Edge Park to honor him with a one mile run.

Laura Perez-Flores, a member of the CC Southside Runners club said she decided to do this event after she heard the tragic news.

"After hearing of Officer Hicks passing, I reached out to Shannon with Team Blue Line," she said. "I said hey, let's get together, figure something out and do an honor run for officer hicks. So, that's where it started."

Hicks passed away Wednesday due to injuries he received while in the line of duty on Saturday. Since then, there have been many events and instances that have shown support for hicks and his family.

At the park, runners of all ages, joined together to honor him this afternoon to give a message to the family - that they have overwhelming support from the community during this difficult time.

"There's no better way to show support than showing support in numbers and coming out here and doing just that," Blackjack Run Club member Martin Cavasos said.

The creators of the event said they still are still coming up with some new ways to honor hicks in the future .

"This is a way that we can be visible," Team Blue Line Runner Shannon Hathaway said. "We can show this family that this community loves and supports them and appreciates and doesn't take for granted the sacrifices that men and women make.

