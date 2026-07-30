Commissioners approve search for contractors to tear down courthouse that has stood since 1914

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, Nueces County commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with the demolition of the 1914 Nueces County Courthouse, authorizing the county to solicit bids from contractors capable of handling the large-scale project.

The commissioners approved two related actions: issuing an Invitation for Bids to select a demolition contractor, and allowing the purchasing agent to publish a notice and handle related matters for the bidding process.

The project involves several phases, including asbestos removal, preservation of historical items, full structural demolition, utility disconnection, site cleanup, and debris hauling.

Commissioner Mike Pusley of Precinct No. 1 said an engineering firm has already been brought in to identify items worth saving from the 1914 Nueces County Courthouse.

"We hired a separate engineering firm that came down and went through the old courthouse and identified the things that they think are worth saving... They will be moved to an off-site location that we've secured through our friends at the Ed Rachal Foundation."

Pusley said the foundation has plans to honor the building's legacy beyond the county.

"Their initial plans that they relayed to us were that they would like to create a section in the Bullock Museum in Austin to create a display that honors the 1914 courthouse."

Because the building contains asbestos, specialized workers will be required to carefully remove the hazardous material and transport it to approved disposal sites before any demolition begins.

Pusley said the scope of the work is significant.

"This is going to be a fairly complicated process. This is a building that's over 100,000 square feet. They will be responsible for oversight of the asbestos removal, the removal of artifacts that have been identified in the old courthouse that we're going to try to save."

Once hazardous materials and historical items are addressed, the entire six-story, 132,000-square-foot building will be demolished. All utilities — including water, electricity, gas, and internet connections — must be safely disconnected and removed as part of the process. After demolition, contractors will be responsible for grading the ground, ensuring proper drainage, and hauling away all concrete, wood, metal, and other debris to approved disposal sites.

Commissioner John Marez of Precinct No. 3 acknowledged the weight of the decision, noting that efforts to save the 1914 Nueces County Courthouse had been ongoing for years.

"Just as a reminder, every attempt has been made, multiple attempts years over years have been made to preserve this courthouse. It's a beautiful structure. The architecture is unmatched and, and I'm sad... but it would have taken all of our predecessors millions of dollars to have gotten us to that point and it just didn't happen."

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WATCH A TOUR OF THE 1914 COURTHOUSE



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Construction and Opening (1913-1915)

In August 1913, Nueces County voters approved a $250,000 bond issue to replace the aging "Hollub Courthouse" built in 1875. The county commissioned Washington, D.C. architect Harvey L. Page to design a new courthouse, with Gordon-Kruger Construction handling the building. Ground was broken on St. Patrick's Day 1914 on a site that had housed the county's first courthouse (1853), the Hollub Courthouse, and an 1892 City Jail—all of which were demolished for the project.

The new courthouse opened for business on January 1, 1915, completing construction in record time. The six-story Classical Revival structure was built of reinforced concrete faced with brick and adorned with terra cotta trim. Its grand design featured a majestic front staircase leading to a second-floor entrance, ornate Ionic columns, and four statues representing "Courage," "Temperance," "Wisdom," and "Justice." The building was equipped with modern amenities including electric elevators, steam heat, and a vacuuming system.

Recognition and Awards

The courthouse quickly gained statewide recognition for its impressive design and grounds. In 1915, the Texas Federation of Women's Clubs declared it the most beautiful courthouse grounds in the state. The building won the prestigious "Arthur Everts Award" for "The Finest Courthouse and Grounds in the State of Texas" for five consecutive years, earning the right to keep the silver awards cup permanently.

Expansion and Notable Events (1915-1977)

As Corpus Christi grew, so did the courthouse's importance. In 1930, renowned local architect Morris Levy designed a western wing addition at a cost of $150,000 to provide additional space for jail facilities and county offices.

Throughout its 63-year operational life, the courthouse served as the heart of Nueces County's legal and administrative activities. It witnessed numerous memorable events, including serving as a refuge during the devastating 1919 hurricane, hosting high-profile trials, and even appearing in a 1963 episode of the television series "Route 66."

Decline and Transition (1950s-1977)

By the mid-1950s, the once-majestic building began showing its age. Falling masonry became a safety hazard, requiring wooden canopies at entrances to protect the public. Despite being placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, overcrowding and deteriorating conditions made the courthouse inadequate for the county's growing needs.

After voters rejected a 1961 renovation proposal, they approved a $14.5 million bond in 1972 for a new courthouse. The new facility was completed in 1977, and county employees moved out of the historic courthouse on July 29, 1977, ending 62 years of continuous service.

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