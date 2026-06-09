Comedian Brad Williams brings The Big & Small Tour to Corpus Christi in February 2027

Comedian Brad Williams will bring The Big & Small Tour to Corpus Christi on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027, at 7:00 PM at Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center.

Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10:00 AM. They will be available online at Ticketmaster.com and HilliardCenter.com, or in person at the Arena Box Office.

A venue presale runs Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 10:00 AM through Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 PM. Presale tickets are available online only using the password BRAD.

Williams' latest stand-up special, Live On Short Street, is now streaming on YouTube, following the viral success of Starfish, which has surpassed 9 million views.

Williams has appeared on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Netflix's The Degenerates, and on top podcasts including The Joe Rogan Experience, Your Mom's House, and TigerBelly. He also co-hosts the podcast Heightened Babble with JB Ball.

An accomplished actor, Williams was also the first stand-up comedian to headline a Cirque du Soleil show.

Tickets for the Feb. 13, 2027, Corpus Christi show are available at the link below.

Get Tickets at Ticketmaster.com

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