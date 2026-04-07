Comedian Bert Kreischer brings his Permission to Party World Tour to Corpus Christi later this year

Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his Permission to Party World Tour to Corpus Christi this fall.

Kreischer will perform at the Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m. Prices start at $53.75. Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com, HilliardCenter.com, or the Arena Box Office. A venue presale takes place online only on Thursday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. using the password BK2026.

Kreischer is known for his stand-up comedy, podcasts, and acting. Forbes named him "one of the best storytellers of his generation." His media empire includes the podcasts Bertcast, Something’s Burning, and 2 Bears, 1 Cave, which he hosts with Tom Segura. The podcasts command over 16 million fans and 4 billion impressions.

In January 2026, his scripted comedy series "Free Bert" debuted on Netflix and ranked among the platform’s most-watched series worldwide. His sixth Netflix special, "Lucky," premiered in March 2025 and sold out all six live shows within 24 hours.

Kreischer also starred in and produced the 2023 feature film "The Machine" and launched Por Osos Vodka with Segura in 2024. He is also the founder of the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, which has expanded to stadiums, arenas, and cruises. Today, he continues to blend comedy, business, and culture on his Permission to Party World Tour.

Hilliard Center

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