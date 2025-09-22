Cole Park Skate Park closes through the week for concrete repairs

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department announced the skate park at 2030 Ocean Drive will close Monday, September 22, for concrete repairs. The improvements are scheduled for completion on September 26, weather permitting.

The maintenance includes repairing damaged concrete and smoothing and troweling designated areas throughout the facility.

While the skate park undergoes repairs, Cole Park will remain open for visitors to use other amenities, including the pier, plaza, Play for All playground, walking trail, and amphitheater. The department asks patrons to be aware of cautionary signage and temporary barriers at the work site to maintain public safety.

Skaters looking for alternative locations during the closure can visit the Wranosky Park Skate Park at 422 Graham Road or the West Guth Skate Park at 9700 Up River Road.

