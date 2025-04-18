CCPD celebrates seven new 911 dispatchers during telecommunicators week graduation ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department celebrated National Telecommunicators Week by welcoming seven new dispatchers to their Metrocom Division.

Captain Brad Pici of CCPD's Metrocom Division called the new class of telecommunicators a "total win" for the department, which has been short on 911 dispatchers for quite some time.

"They are looking forward to a career in public service so that's exciting. When you become a part of this family, you're just welcomed," Pici said.

The graduation ceremony marks an important milestone for the new dispatchers, who will now begin their careers answering emergency calls.

Jessica Ortegon, one of the graduates, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to serve her community.

"Today means the beginning of an incredibly amazing journey. I can't wait to start getting on that floor taking those calls and taking the calls for our law enforcement and firefighters and making an impact on this city," Ortegon said.

Despite this new addition to their team, Pici noted that the Metrocom Division is still looking for more dispatchers to fully staff their operations.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.