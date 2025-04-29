Brook Kaufman introduced as CEO of Visit Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brook Kaufman has only been the CEO of Visit Corpus Christi for two weeks, but she's already been charmed by the Coastal Bend.

"I cannot get over that the ocean is across the street," Kaufman said. "It's amazing."

Kaufman was appointed as CEO back in February and was officially introduced at Tuesday's city council meeting. She replaces Brett Oetting who resigned back in October of 2024.

She previously spearheaded several award-winning tourism projects in Rapid City, South Dakota before coming to South Texas.

Kaufman's first day was April 15th, but the native of the Mountain West is already adjusting to her new city and position.

"Our community understands tourism, they value tourism, they support it, we've got good partnerships," Kaufman said. "When you have the infrastructure built around that visitor economy it's very easy to do things that drive that next iteration of growth."

In her first 100 days, Kaufman says she wants to build relationships with stakeholders, increase group sales, and grow the sports commission.

