Visit Corpus Christi CEO, President Brett Oetting submits letter of resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News has confirmed through multiple sources that Brett Oetting, the president and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi (VCC) , has submitted his letter of resignation.

According to VCC's Chief Marketing Officer, Emily Zertuche, this was not a sudden decision by Oetting. While she could not comment on Oetting's reasoning for resigning she said it was done in good faith.

KRIS 6 News also obtained the letter Oetting sent to the Corpus Christi airport board, which he served on, confirming he intends to resign later this month.

He came into VCC at the start of the pandemic and will depart having created many milestones for the organization, including the creation of the sports department of VCC.

Oetting's last day will be Oct. 31. Zertuche said Oetting will stick around this month to help with the transition plan that VCC has come up with.

Zertuche said the executive committee will plan to meet in the coming weeks to begin the process searching for a new president and CEO. She said they will name an interim president before launching a nationwide search.

