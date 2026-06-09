Braxton Keith brings his 'Real Damn Deal Tour' to Concrete Street Amphitheater on July 3

Braxton Keith will perform at Concrete Street Amphitheater on Friday, July 3, with doors opening at 7 p.m. The show is part of his ongoing "Real Damn Deal Tour" throughout 2026 and features special guest Colton Dawson.

Keith, a 27-year-old Midland, Texas native born on April 13, 1999, has built a following in country music with a traditional honky-tonk style. Critics have described his sound as featuring "rich organic twang" and a "throwback-tonk" style reminiscent of artists like Tracy Lawrence, with what some describe as a "borderland buzz of San Antonio Spanish influence."

His catalog includes the viral hit "I Own This Bar," along with "Under Them Neons," "Honky Tonk City," and "Cold Hard Steel and Sand." Keith has more than 350,000 Instagram followers and has been featured on Spotify playlists including "New Boots" and "Breakout Country." He has also signed with a major label and made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets and seating options

Tickets range from $37.95 to $503.50 and are available now. The venue offers four ticket tiers:

General Admission — $37.95: Standing room only, located directly behind the PIT area.

PIT — $69.45: Standing room only, positioned directly in front of the stage.

Lonestar Lounge — $303.50: Reserved cocktail table for 2, with elevated sight lines, private bar access, and express-line entrance. Does not include entry tickets and is not wheelchair accessible.

Rockstar Deck — $503.50: Reserved table for 4, with elevated stage views, private bar, express-line entrance, and Rockstar-lot parking. Does not include entry tickets and is not wheelchair accessible.

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