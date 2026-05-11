Brad Paisley coming to Corpus Christi with special guest Jake Worthington in October 2026

Grammy Award-winning country music star Brad Paisley will perform live at the Hilliard Center Arena in Corpus Christi on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Jake Worthington will appear as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 10 a.m. Reserved seating starts at $39.75. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com, HilliardCenter.com, and the arena box office. VIP packages are available online only through Ticketmaster.

A venue presale runs Thursday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The presale password is BRADCC.

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Chart-Topping Success and Record-Breaking Achievements

Paisley's career is marked by extraordinary commercial success and critical acclaim. His achievements include:

Over 11 million albums sold worldwide

35 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart

20 number-one hits, including consecutive chart-toppers that set industry records

A historic streak of 10 consecutive number-one singles from 2005-2009, making him the first artist to achieve this milestone since the inception of Nielsen SoundScan in 1990

Some of his most beloved hits include:



"He Didn't Have to Be" (his first number-one hit)

"We Danced"

"I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)"

"Whiskey Lullaby" (duet with Alison Krauss)

"Online"

"Letter to Me"

"Ticks"

"Remind Me" (duet with Carrie Underwood)

"Old Alabama" (featuring Alabama)

Awards and Recognition

Paisley's trophy case is filled with country music's most prestigious honors:

3 Grammy Awards, including Best Country Instrumental Performance for "Throttleneck"

14 Academy of Country Music Awards

14 Country Music Association Awards, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year (2010)

2 American Music Awards

CMA Horizon Award (2000)

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Paisley has sold more than 11 million albums worldwide and charted 35 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. His 3 Grammy Awards include Best Country Instrumental Performance for "Throttleneck." He has also earned 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 2010.

His hits include "He Didn't Have to Be," "We Danced," "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)," "Whiskey Lullaby" with Alison Krauss, "Online," "Letter to Me," "Ticks," "Remind Me" with Carrie Underwood, and "Old Alabama" featuring Alabama.

From 2005 to 2009, Paisley recorded 10 consecutive number-one singles, making him the first artist to achieve that milestone since the inception of Nielsen SoundScan in 1990.

Paisley became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2001 at age 28. He is also known for his songwriting, having written 21 of his number-one hits, and for his guitar work alongside artists including B.B. King, Keith Urban, and Vince Gill.

Off stage, Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, co-founded The Store, a free grocery store serving low-income families in Nashville.

Worthington, a La Porte, Texas, native, finished as the runner-up on Season 6 of "The Voice" in 2014. He released his self-titled debut album in April 2023. His music draws from classic country influences including Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Keith Whitley. He is currently signed to Big Loud Texas.

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