Belden Street closed for Old Harbor Bridge demolition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Demolition of the old Harbor Bridge approach over Belden Street — near the Old Nueces County Courthouse — began Thursday. Demolition crews sprayed non-potable water sourced from CCW over the site to reduce dust.

KRiS 6

As a result, Belden Street will close between N. Tancahua and N. Mesquite Streets for up to 72 hours for overhead demolition operations tied to removing the remaining approach structures from the original 1959 Harbor Bridge.

Traffic control devices and message boards will guide drivers to detours via N. Chaparral Street, E. Port Avenue, and N. Tancahua Street. Officials urge commuters to plan alternate routes in advance, obey all signage, and reduce speed in work zones. All activities are weather permitting and subject to change.

The closure is part of the final stages of the $1.3 billion U.S. 181 Harbor Bridge Replacement Project. The new cable-stayed bridge — the tallest point in South Texas at 538 feet — opened to southbound traffic in June 2025. Demolition work is expected to continue through spring 2026.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.