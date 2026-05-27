Bay Jammin' Concert & Cinema Series kicks off 36th year of free shows in Corpus Christi this summer

Corpus Christi's Bay Jammin' Concert & Cinema Series is returning for its 36th consecutive year, bringing free live music and outdoor movies to Cole Park Amphitheater along the city's waterfront this summer.

The series, which has been a staple of the Coastal Bend since 1989, will feature 24 live bands and 10 films throughout the summer months. Musical genres include rock, blues, salsa, Tejano, pop, and country, with both local talent and bands from across Texas on the bill.

Concerts run every Thursday from June 4 through Aug. 13, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Outdoor movie nights take place on Friday evenings from June 5 through Aug. 20, beginning after sunset at approximately 8:30 p.m. A July 4th fireworks celebration will also be viewable from Cole Park.

Any Colour You Like

The amphitheater is located at 1526 Ocean Drive, along Corpus Christi's Ocean Drive waterfront. In addition to the performance space, Cole Park includes a playground, splash pad, skate park, and green spaces.

Admission to all events is free. Bay Jammin Series Inc. organizes the series with support from local business sponsors, individual donors, and funding from the City of Corpus Christi's Hotel Occupancy Tax fund, administered through the Arts & Cultural Commission.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic food. Arriving early is recommended to secure the best spots.

Any Colour You Like

__________________________________________

Bay Jammin' Cinema Series 2026

Event Period: Fridays, June 5 - August 20, 2026 Time: Evening movies follow the Solar Clock, starting after sunset and end of civil twilight, until end of movie Location: Outdoor venue (bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic baskets) Cost: FREE

June Movies:

June 5: Snow White (PG, 110 min - Fairy Tale | Adventure)

June 12: eL1o (PG, 99 min - Space Sci-Fi | Adventure)

June 19: SpongeBob Movie (PG, 96 min - Adventure | Comedy)

June 26: SMURFS: Rihanna is Smurfette (PG, 89 min - Action | Adventure)

July Movies:

July 3: GOAT: You're Never too Small to Dream Big (PG, 96 min - Adventure | Comedy)

July 10: Hoppers (PG, 105 min - Adventure | Comedy)

July 17: Minecraft Movie (PG, 101 min - Action | Adventure)

July 24: The Bad Guys-2 (PG, 104 min - Action | Adventure)

July 31: Lilo & Stitch (PG, 108 min - Adventure | Comedy)

August Movies:

August 7: Zootopia (PG, 108 min - Adventure | Comedy)

August 14: How to Train Your Dragon (PG, 125 min - Adventure | Comedy)

__________________________________________

Bay Jammin' Concert Series 2026

Event Period: Thursdays, June 4 - August 13, 2026 Time: 7:30pm - 10:30pm Location: Cole Park Amphitheater Cost: FREE

June Concerts:

June 4: Cruise Control Band (Rock/Blues/Soul/Variety)

June 11: Chanklas (Reggae/Rock) & Dreaming in Color (Poppy Jazzy Reggae Rock)

June 18: Navarro & the Creatures (Soul/Rock/RhythBlues) & Heavy Soul (Blues/Rock/Soul)

June 25: The DAZE (AltRock/New Wave) & Love Street (Rock/Blues/Soul)

July Concerts:

July 2: Animal Mood (Rock/Punk/Salsa/New Wave) & The Palacios Brothers (ClassicRock/Latin Rock/Blues/Funk/Soul)

July 4: Texas Rebels (Blues/CountryRock) & RA! (Pop/Rock/AltRock) - View 4th of July Fireworks from Cole Park!

July 9: Irie Rebels (Reggae/Funk/Jam/Rock) & Triptonite (AltRock/Funk/Reggae/Jam/WorldBeat)

July 16: David Martinez Band (Rock/Blues/Americana) & Aloha Dave (Beach & SurfRock/Reggae)

July 23: Crucial Riddim (Reggae/Ska/WorldBeat) & Flatbroke (ReggaeWorldBeat/Jam)

July 30: The 99s (Rock/Blues/Americana) & Any Colour You Like (Pink Floyd Experience)

August Concerts:

August 6: Alley Catz (Variety/ClassiRock/Country) & Latin Talk (WorldBeat/LatinJazz/Salsa)

August 13: Kat & The Nat 20s (Indie/Soul/Roots-Rock-Collective) & ScareCrow People (Rock/NewWave/Pop/Reggae)

August 20: Coastal Bend Big Band (CB3): DMC, TAMUCC & TAMUK Musicians (Big Band Sound, Classic to Modern Jazz)

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.