American Bank Center goes cashless starting July 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center in Corpus Christi is transitioning to a completely cashless facility beginning July 1, affecting all transactions throughout the venue.

The change will impact all areas of the entertainment complex, including parking, box office sales, and concessions.

The cashless policy aims to enhance the guest experience at the downtown venue, which is owned by the City of Corpus Christi and managed by Oak View Group with OVG Hospitality.

The American Bank Center complex includes a 10,000-seat arena that opened in November 2004, the 2,600-capacity Selena Auditorium, and a Convention Center offering 138,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space.

The venue hosts a wide variety of events, including conventions, trade shows, exhibitions, live performances, local sports games, national televised wrestling, and community celebrations such as graduations, weddings, and banquets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

