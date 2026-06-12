Ali Siddiq brings 'The Custom Fit Tour' to Selena Auditorium on June 27

Comedian Ali Siddiq will perform at Selena Auditorium on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. as part of his nationwide Custom Fit Tour. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster or the arena box office.

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Ali Siddiq, one of YouTube's most-watched comedians

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Siddiq is fresh off a 2026 NAACP Image Award nomination for his standup special Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons — the only independently produced YouTube special to ever receive a major award nomination. He will perform brand new material during the tour.

From Houston, Siddiq developed his voice in one of the most unlikely places — behind the walls of incarceration, where storytelling was survival, currency, and community. Comedy Central later sent him back inside a Texas jail to film It's Bigger Than These Bars, which has earned more than 4 million views.

Vulture has crowned Siddiq "stand-up comedy's most prolific storyteller." He has built a massive, dedicated fanbase drawn to his live shows and independently produced and released specials. His four-part stand-up series The Domino Effect 1-4, which premiered between 2022 and 2024, has amassed over 47 million views. The storytelling saga cemented his reputation as a master craftsman of narrative comedy, with each chapter becoming a cultural event and landing Siddiq among the top-viewed comedians on YouTube year after year.

On April 19, Siddiq released Ali Siddiq: From Inside, a conversation filmed inside a county jail focused on accountability, choices, and the reality of recidivism in America. Nearly 70% of people released from prison are arrested again within five years. The project is aimed at breaking the cycle of incarceration and confronting the mindset that leads to repeat offenses.

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