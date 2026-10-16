After 32 years on the bench, Judge Henry Santana retires

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santana, first elected in 1994 and sworn in in 1995, has been repeatedly re-elected, including a narrow 2022 victory. He did not seek re-election in 2026. Before taking the bench, he spent decades in education with Corpus Christi ISD as a biology teacher, science consultant, planning and evaluation consultant, and mentor. He holds degrees from Texas A&I University (now Texas A&M–Kingsville) and a doctorate from the University of Houston. A certified mediator, he has long been involved in youth mentorship and community programs.

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Judge Joe Benavides, whose court is across the hall, spoke of Santana’s lasting example. “Today we honor a man who has dedicated 32 years of his life to serving the people. Of the justice of the of the peace, and I’m talking about Henry Santana. For more than 3 decades, Judge Santana has been the definition of a steady hand, a mentor, and a colleague, and above all a true public servant. He has earned the respect from me, from this community, and not just through his decisions, but through the fairness. Humility and professionalism, he demonstrated every single day.”

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Benavides continued: “Joe Santana. You have been a people’s judge in every sense of the phrase. You listened, you guided. You brought dignity to the bench and compassion to the courtroom. And for those of us. Who have been fortunate enough to work beside you, you have been a mentor whose influence will last long after this moment.” He added that as he prepares to take on added responsibility, “I do so fully aware that I will be stepping into very Laura’s shoes and stepping in with less manpower than the role deserves, but like you, I have learned that leadership isn’t about the ideal conditions. It’s about how we respond when conditions aren’t ideal.” Drawing on his Marine Corps experience, Benavides said the office would “work hard, we will stay resilient, and we will build an office that continues to make you proud.”

Commissioner John Marez spoke of a lifelong connection. “I’ve been blessed to know you my whole life. My family knows you, loves you, my parents, you know, care a lot about you. So does my wife Gina and her children, and we thank you, uh, for, for always thinking about them.” Marez called Santana “a mentor of mine” and “an excellent example of a servant leader. Someone who can balance, uh, their, their commitment and faith, their commitment to their family, and of course their commitment to the community.”

He recalled Santana’s earlier career: “I remember your, your time at CCISD. That was a big deal. I mean, you started young as an educator and put in 3 decades, I believe there at CCISD and we all thought you were gonna retire, right? … You were, you were barely in your 50s, I think when you got elected as judge. And then, no, you wanted more.” Marez said Santana had sworn him in for school board and each of his terms on Commissioners Court, describing him as “family.”

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State Representative Todd Hunter, a longtime friend, kept his remarks brief. “This is Judge, you and I’ve served with each other for many, many years since the 80s. Uh we’ve been very close friends. Uh the great thing that I want to say in front of this crowd is you have an honor, you have a respect, and you are a great friend of South Texas as well as the entire state of Texas. Keep up your good work. You and I always have worked together. … and I just wanna say you have a lovely family. It’s an honor to be here and you’ve kept your hair and I’ve lost mine.”

Santana himself thanked the large crowd and his staff for organizing the event against his preference for a quiet exit. “About 4 months ago, I told my staff, I’m retiring this time and I mean it, you know, I’ve been retiring. I said, but you know, uh, I just want you to know ahead of time that this is what I, I would like to do. I said, I want to just Take off my badge. Take my keys out. Turn them in and walk out the door. That’s all it takes to, to leave. Well, they wouldn’t hear about it.” He introduced court manager Lynn and staff members Norma, Bee, and Sylvia, along with Adrian, who helped prepare the celebration, and recognized former staff, his three daughters—Lisa, Nikki, and Gina—grandsons Matthew and Alex, and other family.

Reflecting on how he hopes to be remembered, Santana said: “if, if you were to ask me now or whenever, how would I like to be remembered, I would like to be remembered as a good husband and a good father. That’s all. That’s all.” Of his time on the bench he added, “Being a being a judge for the last 32 years has been a great experience for me. I, I know, uh, after a while I’m still in good mind and good health that it’s time to stop and so I am retiring at the end of the year.”

He closed with simple advice: “I wanna leave with you, uh, just a few words of wisdom from an old man. Enjoy every moment of life that God’s given you. You know, life is short. It, it just, you know, 32 years for me is short. I, I just, it just came by. Enjoy life every day, every moment. Enjoy life. Stay close to your family. Your family is important. Stay close to them. Be with them, uh, help them, be a part of them. And the third one is stay close to God. God is important. I wanna say thank you and, and for being here today and God bless you all.”

Santana’s term ends December 31, 2026. Commissioners Court has voted to abolish the Precinct 1 Place 2 office after his retirement, reducing the number of justices of the peace in the county.

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